MUMBAI — A series of virtual concerts, “Sangeet Setu,” was announced by the Indian Singers’ Rights Association through a virtual press conference.
India’s singing legends and stalwarts have come forth in an extraordinary line-up to perform in a show of solidarity with the people at the forefront of the battle against COVID 19. The concerts are scheduled between 8.00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. IST Apr. 10, 11 and 12. The feed for the concert will be available on OTT, TV, Digital and social channels.
The concert is blessed by Lata Mangeshkar and the artist line-up will include Asha Bhosle, S.P. Balasubramaniam, K.J. Yesudas, Udit Narayan, Anup Jalota, Pankaj Udhas, Kavita Krishnamurthy Subramaniam, Sudesh Bhonsle, Suresh Wadkar, Talat Aziz, Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu, Hariharan, Shankar Mahadevan, Sonu Nigam, Salim Merchant, Shaan and Kailash Kher.
About the initiative, creative director Manish Baradia of Moving Pixels Company, said, “This is not just a concert series, it’s a national movement. We want to take this concert to a billion screens.”
Speaking on behalf of Be.Live, Sukrit Singh added, “The O2O (Offline to Online) concert belongs to the nation—our feed is free for anyone who can get to a screen. We appeal to every OTT, TV or digital channel to stream the content for free and show solidarity with the current battle.”
The feed of the virtual concerts will be available on several OTT platforms including MX Player, Hotstar, Vodafone Play, Flipkart, Jio TV and Sony LIV as well as on Doordarshan.
Nigam said, “Every Indian, be it an official, a health worker, an essential services provider or a citizen at home, is contributing in this battle. Especially mothers, homemakers and sisters at home who are bearing the burden. As artistes, we salute you through our music.”
Echoing a similar sentiment, Kher opined, “From birth to infinity, from the darkness to the light, music fills all the emptiness of life. Medication is limited to heal the body but music heals the soul. On behalf of ISRA, we come together as a family to sing for you all to spread positivity among all of us in this dark phase, bringing entertainment for enlightenment and cheer.”
Shaan added: “We urge everyone to stay at home. With this initiative, we will be able to come to your homes and sing for the country. I urge everyone to donate generously to the PM-CARES fund, as every single rupee counts.”
On behalf of ISRA, CEO Sanjay Tandon said, “ISRA decided that leading singers of the country will entertain the masses and try to lighten their stress, strain and depression in these tough times. I thank all the artistes who have made themselves available for this national service.”
