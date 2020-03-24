MUMBAI — Amid growing health concerns across the world, our favorite television actors have been given a much-needed break from their busy schedules. Breaking free from the hectic life of an actor, Manmohan Tiwari wishes to utilize this stay-at-home break to bond with family members. Essaying the character of Pappu in &TV’s “Gudiya Hamari Sabhi Pe Bhari,” Tiwari is rather thrilled at spending this quality time.
A household name, Pappu shares, “Due to hectic work schedules, we do not get enough time to spend with our families. On this mini-break, I will catch up on some good old board games with my son and spend quality time with my family watching some of our favorite shows on television and our favorite movies. It will not only lighten the mood but also act as a distraction from the ongoing tensions.”
The break will pave way for the artistes to resort to things that they love the most and could not indulge in due to erratic shoot schedules.
Talking about exploring his interests, Tiwari goes on, “I am very fond of food. I like trying different delicacies and indulging in different cuisines. We normally do not get time in between shoots to sit down and eat at leisure. Now with some time off-work, with the shutting down of gyms as well, it is a sweet excuse to eat all the things I love. Once the situation normalizes, I will ensure I burn all those extra calories.”
Urging citizens to take precautionary measures, Tiwari said: “We must realize the gravity of the current situation and take individual measures to secure ourselves and our loved ones. The best way to curb the spread of the pandemic is Social Distancing and the simple behavioral change of staying at home and reducing public contact. I, therefore, urge everyone to stay safe, stay indoors… kyunki, hum ghar ke andar, toh corona baahar (If we stay in, the virus will stay out)!”
