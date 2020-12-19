MUMBAI—Since her debut with “Vicky Donor” in 2012, which won her wide acclaim, there has been no looking back for Yami Gautam. Over the next 8 years, she has emerged as one of the most credible actors in the industry. Her eclectic film choices have proved her versatility, ranging from “Badlapur” and “Kaabil” to “Batti Gul Meter Chalu.”
A self-made actor who has worked her way up through sheer talent and dedication, Gautam, after box-office successes in 2019 with “Uri: The Surgical Strike” and “Bala,” is set to have another eventful year as she has a bunch of exciting projects lined up for 2021. Gautam’s most recent release, “Ginny Weds Sunny” co-starring Vikrant Massey, has also been appreciated for its entertainment.
The actress has reportedly been approached with eight interesting scripts and she has locked in as many as six films for which she will start shooting in 2021—as per today’s norms, producers announce their films first and actors cannot do so before that.
Having recently wrapped up the Dharamshala schedule of “Bhoot Police,” which also stars Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez, she is gearing up for a choc-a-bloc 2021.
