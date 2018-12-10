MUMBAI—Kareena Kapoor Khan, who recently stepped into the digital space with a voiceover for “Mowgli: Legend Of The Jungle,” that drops online today on Netflix, has told a tabloid that after husband Saif Ali Khan ventured onto the web with “Sacred Games,” she is open to similar ventures.
All it required, she told Mumbai Mirror, was “a nudge from husband Saif Ali Khan” for her to give her nod to the Netflix release. “It’s a whole new world out there. If something excites me, why not?” said the actress, who will also be seen in Karan Johar’s “Good News” with Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh, who, incidentally, was her romantic lead in the quirky “Udta Punjab” and is cast with Advani here.
The actor quipped that the platform can be watched from the comfort of your home and whenever you want. “I love to binge-watch. On a day when I don't have work lined up, I am glued to it,” she admitted.
In “Mowgli…” Kapoor stated that lending her voice to Kaa, the Indian rock python, was an “exciting experience.” When she was approached, her husband hoped it was for Kaa. “He thought I was the most suitable for it,” said the actress.
“Considering Cate Blanchett has voiced it in the original, there was a wow factor for me,” she said. While she has also dubbed for the lead female character in the Hindi “Roadside Romeo” in 2008, for this character, Kareena has been preceded by Priyanka Chopra, who voiced for Kaa in the 2016 “Jungle Book.”
