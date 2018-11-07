MUMBAI — Director Rohit Shetty has completed the shooting of his upcoming film, “Simmba,” a remake of the Telugu hit, “Temper.”
On the last day of the schedule, the cast and the crew, including Shetty and actress Sara Ali Khan, became emotional and penned heartfelt posts on Instagram.
Thanking her “advisor” Shetty and co-actor Ranveer Singh, Khan wrote: “And that’s a picture wrap. Thank you so much Rohit Shetty sir for all your warmth, patience, advice, direction, concern, compassion and lots more. Working with you has been a total blast.”
“And Ranveer Singh you truly a star. Your energy is contagious, your passion is palpable and your positivity is incomparable. Seeing you two work with laser sharp focus and undying dedication made me realize why and how you both are where you you both are,” she added.
While sharing a picture with Singh, Shetty praised him and said that no one else could have performed the role of Simmba better than him.
“6th June 2018, exactly five months ago today, the journey of Simmba began and as this adventurous journey ends for our Simmba a.k.a. Sangram Bhalerao, I am filled with mixed emotions. Simmba being our first film together, was full of fun, laughter and unending memories.”
“It’s truly been wonderful knowing him as a person and as an actor who is honest hardworking and so passionate about his craft. I can vouch today that no-one else could have been a better Simmba than Ranveer Singh making Simmba (as my team says) My best film so far,” he added.
Also, ahead of Singh and Deepika Padukone’s wedding, Shetty wished the couple, saying he is “proud to show off today that his Simmba (Ranveer) is marrying his Meenama (Deepika).”
Padukone worked with Shetty in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer “Chennai Express” in which she played the character of a South Indian girl, Meenama.
“I am proud to show off today that my Simmba is marrying my Meenamma! I Wish them all the luck for a blissfully beautiful future together,” he wrote.
“Simmba” is slated to release Dec. 28.
