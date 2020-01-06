MUMBAI — The biopic of martyr Sardar Udham Singh starring National award winner Vicky Kaushal, is the rare and untold story of one of the bravest freedom fighters of India. The movie went on floors in April 2019 and has wrapped its final shoot schedule in Europe.
Sircar takes forward his distinctive legacy of unconventional stories onscreen, by showcasing the life of Singh, who bravely assassinated Michael O’Dwyer (the former lieutenant-governor of the Punjab province) in 1940, London. The assassination was to avenge the brutal Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar in 1919.
A Rising Sun Film Production, produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar, presented by Rising Sun Film and Kino Works, it is set to release Oct. 20, a few weeks after Sircar’s homely comedy “Gulaabo Sitaabo” featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana. This is the first time Sircar has directed two films simultaneously.
(0) comments
