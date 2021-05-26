MUMBAI — From his very first film, “Rocky,” which released 40 years ago, Sanjay Dutt has made a huge impact. And now, four decades later, he is considered one of the big stars in Hindi cinema and the only big actor with a biopic to his name — “Sanju.” With films like “Khal-Nayak,” “Saajan,” “Vaastav,” “Munna Bhai MBBS” and others, he has established himself as a major star, who has also been an occasional producer and singer.
And now, Dutt has been given an honor by the United Arab Emirates, which has provided him with a Golden Visa, making him the first Indian actor to have received it. Having a huge fan base in the Middle East with immense love and loyalty for Dutt, this gesture is another feather in the star’s hat.
Since 2019, UAE has been providing the Golden Visa for foreigners to work, live, study and conduct business without requiring national sponsors. The initiative helps foreign investors and business owners have a complete ownership of their business situated in the country.
The humbled actor shared, “It’s an honor to receive the prestigious visa. I’m grateful to the government of UAE for their never-ending support, considering Dubai became a home for my family in the past year. The Golden Visa initiative by the leaders is truly visionary, it has helped the country grow as an investor-friendly nation and I’m sure it will continue to do so in the coming years. I vow to help the country whenever they are in need, since that’s what our true purpose as humans is, to help each other grow.”
To celebrate the momentous occasion, Dutt even took to his official social media handles, shared pictures from the ceremony and wrote, “Honored to have received a golden visa for the UAE in the presence of Major General Mohammed Al Marri, Director General of @gdrfadubai. Thanking him along with the @uaegov for the honor. Also grateful to Mr. Hamad Obaidalla, COO of @flydubai for his support.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.