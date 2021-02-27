MUMBAI — The recent teaser launch of “Gangubai Kathiawadi” has created massive buzz and much anticipation for the film.
After much speculation, it is confirmed that Ajay Devgn will be seen playing a significant role. Marking Devgn’s and Bhatt’s first film together (though they also feature in “RRR”), “Gangubai Kathiawadi” also celebrates the reunion of the superstar and Sanjay Leela Bhansali after 22 years. Their earlier outing was the iconic “Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.”
Devgn will join the team from Feb. 27 at the grand set that has been created in Mumbai.
Produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), the film hits cinema halls July 30.
