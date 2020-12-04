MUMBAI—“OM - The Battle Within” has garnered attention for its fresh pairing of Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi. The film produced by Zee Studios, Ahmed Khan and Shaira Khan and directed by Kapil Verma has begun shooting recently.
A cake was cut to mark the launch of the film that will be shot in three different locations in India and one international location and is set to release in the second half of 2021.
Kapur redefines the word “Hot” in his full-blown action hero look on the poster of the film. After films like “Action Replayy,” “Aashiqui 2,” and the recently-released “Ludo,” besides his hot avatar in “Malang” with a ripped and rugged physique, he has made several heads turn, been noticed as a bankable actor and emerged as an action star to reckon with.
The first poster of the film features the actor at his grungy, raw and rugged best. Along with Kapur, Sanghi too will be portraying a strong edgy character, embracing it with her glamorous quotient.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.