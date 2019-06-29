MUMBAI—The rumor that John Abraham, Rajkummar Rao and Jahnvi Kapoor will be doing “Dostana 2” (as late as early this week) has now proved false: speculation ends with the signing of just Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan, with a hunt on for “A Suitable Boy” who will form the third angle. In a reversal from “Student Of The Year 2,” which had no male newcomer, as well as “Dostana,” this film will star a male newcomer as the third angle.
The triangular romantic comedy will also see producer Karan Johar introducing a new director, Collin D’Cunha.
Johar said, “I am excited to take the “Dostana” franchise forward with Kartik and Janhvi, and can’t wait to create some desi boy-girl madness with them. This is Dharma Productions’ first film with Kartik, and we are looking forward to working with him. We will also be introducing a new male lead, who will join the incredible talent at our production house. Collin D’Cunha also makes his directorial debut.” The film is written by D’Cunha with Navjot Gulati, Sumit Aroraa and Rishabh Sharma.
Kapoor is already doing “Kargil Girl” and “Takht” with Johar, while Aaryan enters the Dharma fold now. It remains to be seen which part of the original 2008 success’ behind-the-screen team will be repeated.
This was one subject long being planned and discarded, and now it remains to be seen which of the original team will be retained. For Johar, including the “Bahubali” series, this will be the third sequel.
Interestingly, the Dharma banner began under Johar’s late father Yash Johar in 1980 with “Dostana,” another romantic triangle with two heroes that was also a crime thriller. So this “Dostana 2” will actually be the third Dharma movie with this title!
