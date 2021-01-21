MUMBAI—“Suswagatam Khushaamadeed” with Pulkit Samrat features Isabelle Kaif as the female lead. The entertainer with an underlying message on social harmony witnesses Samrat in the role of a Delhi boy, Aman, with Isabelle playing the role of Noor, who hails from Agra.
Ask Pulkit about their on-screen chemistry and he quips, “I must say that our chemistry is quite sensational. People on the set say that our team is a crackling one. Isabelle has brought fresh energy on the set. She’s extremely hard-working and has impressed everyone on the set. She is stunning and brings a streak of innocence to her character. She has left me mesmerized.”
The duo recently shot for a “Dandia-Raas” song, “Ban Piya.” with choreographer Ganesh Acharya, who says, “The song is a mix of a “Jagraata” (A song invoking Vaishno Devi Mata) and the “Dandia” and the leading couple has done justice to it. I know Pulkit is a fantastic dancer, but Isabelle surprised me as she is new, but she learned the steps with ease. The two rehearsed for several days, and the romance and the chemistry that comes across on the screen is perfect!”
The song features Samrat and Kaif in black and gold costumes with 400 background dancers, all in traditional outfits. “It is one of my biggest songs. It looks so colorful. The way it is shot it will leave people stunned while watching it on the big screen. Masterji (Acharya) has introduced some interesting steps, and the hook step is quite catchy,” claims Samrat.
As is reprehensibly clear nowadays, the composer, lyricist and singers of the songs are not even mentioned in the media release.
“Suswagatam Khushaamadeed” (the title makes it clear that it will be a Hindu-Muslim romance) is produced by Insite India and Endemol Shine India in association with Yellow Ant Productions, directed by Dhiraj Kumar and written by Manish Kishore.
