MUMBAI — The makers of "RRR" have finally announced the release date for S.S. Rajamouli's star-studded magnum opus. "RRR." The film will release Jan. 8, 2021 in 10 Indian languages!
The team of "RRR," including Ajay Devgn, took to their social media to announce the date, which is almost a year away.
"RRR" is produced by D.V.V. Danayya under the DVV Entertainment banner and stars Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt. The movie also international stars Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris and is based on the lives of freedom fighters. It is also the first movie from Rajamouli that is inspired by true events.
M.M. Kreem scores music.
