MUMBAI — Fans had kept racking their brains to understand the meaning behind the show “Bebaakee.” Well, the wait is finally over as the two streaming platforms are finally out with the “Big Reveal” that sees ALTBalaji and ZEE5 define the word “Bebaakee” as Nidarta, Dheethta aur Paagalpan (Fearlessness, Courage and Madness).
Starring Kushal Tandon, Shiv Jyoti Rajput and Karan Jotwani in the lead roles, the web-series is set to launch next month. Excitement for the show is certainly at its peak as actors like Shabbir Ahluwalia, Sriti Jha, Surbhi Chandana, Erica Fernandes, Dheeraj Dhooper, Shraddha Arya, Aneri Vajani, Mugdha Chapekar, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Krishna Kaul, Akash Jagga among others all took to their social media pages to share what “Bebaakee” means to them.
Content czarina Ekta Kapoor, too, was bitten by the buzz as she revealed, “For me, “Bebaakee” is something that is wild, that’s ‘dheet’ (courageous), which does not follow the norm and is untamed in its purest form! There’s no other word for this kind of love...but “Bebaakee.””
Starting off with a “shayari” (verse) that speaks about time, patience and loyalty, one sees shades of love and angst come to the fore with the characters going through ups and downs. The teaser strikes the nail on the head by asking us where can such love and emotions end up.
Tandon, Rajput and Jotwani essay the characters of Sufiyaan Abdullah, Kainaat Sahni and Imtiyaz Alkazi respectively. Sufiyaan and Kainaat are two contrasting souls whose love for journalism add a spark to their relationship. While Sufiyaan hails from a rich family, Kainaat is a down-to-earth girl who has her goals in mind.
Along with budding actors like Pratik Sehajpal, Ishaan Dhawan, Mahir Pandhi, Saloni Vora, Aditi Vats and Juhaina Ahsan, the show has a host of senior actors like Krutika Desai, Suchitra Pillai, Ananya Khare, Mohit Chauhan, Sameer Malhotra and Indraneel Bhattacharya.
