MUMBAI— Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat and Abhishek Pathak are bringing a rollercoaster comedy, “Pagalpanti,” directed by Anees Bazmee and releasing Dec. 6. The film is starring Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D’ Cruz, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Urvashi Rautela and Saurabh Shukla. The film produced by T-Series and Kumar Mangat’s and Panorama Studios. It is co-produced by Aditya Chowksey and Sanjeev Joshi.
Kapoor and Abraham have previously worked with Bazmee in “Welcome Back,” while D’Cruz has worked with Kapoor and Bazmee in “Mubarakan.”
Bhushan Kumar said, “T-Series and Kumar-ji’s Panorama Studios have worked before with “Raid” and agreeing to do “Pagalpanti” was an immediate ‘Yes!’ My team and I were in splits with what we heard. Anees directed one of our biggest hits, ‘Ready.’”
Abhishek Pathak of Panorama Studios added, “The script is a laugh-riot, and with an ensemble cast like this and Anees Bazmee’s command over the comedy genre, the audience are going to be in for a blast at the cinemas."
The film will have a 90-day start-to-finish schedule in London and Leeds, starting Feb. 17.
