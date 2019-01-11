“URI” and another saga on Surgical Strikes both release Jan. 11
The film “URI: The Surgical Strikes” is competing Jan. 11 with a small budget movie named “Battalion 609” directed by TV actor Shoaib Ibrahim. Of course, some other films, notably “The Accidental Prime Minister,” are also dividing screens this day, those, that is, which are not sticking to “Simmba,” which has now gone well past the 200 crore mark. Ibrahim claims that his film is more of fiction and stars Elena Kazan and Farnaz Shetty.
Six months for five avatars of ‘Manikarnika’
The legendary costume ace Neeta Lulla has revealed in a newspaper article that she spent six months working on Kangana Ranaut’s five avatars in “Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi” – of the warrior, bride, queen, widow and revolutionary.
Fatima opposite Shah Rukh Khan?
There is a strong buzz that Fatima Sana Shaikh will co-star with Shah Rukh Khan in his new film “Salute” based on the life of astronaut Rakesh Sharma. Shaikh claims to have had a crush on the actor and says that it will be a dream if she gets to romance SRK on screen.
Shraddha Kapoor begins 2019 with her favorite composer – Mozart!
Shraddha Kapoor rang in the New Year in Salzburg, Austria, on a week-long solo holiday. She spent them in the town that was home to her all-time favorite composer, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. The four-day celebrations include live music performances, fireworks and a live waltz at the New Year ball. Kapoor is a singer and has also learned the piano.
Raakhee has not quit
No roles are written that are “commensurate” with her abilities, says veteran actress and Meghna Gulzar’s mother, Raakhee Gulzar, now 71, about her being away from Hindi films since “Talaash” in 2003. The actress, who started with the blockbuster “Jeevan Mrityu” in 1970, was interviewed by a Mumbai tabloid and is, in fact, the protagonist in a Hindi-Bengali bilingual, “Nirvan,” which is awaiting release for three years now. The secular story of a Brahmin adopting a dying Muslim’s daughter has been stopped from release by the West Bengal government as they feel Muslims will be antagonized.
Emraan Hashmi makes web debut with ‘Bards Of Blood’
While Emraan Hashmi’s “Tigers” finally opened on the Web rather than in an Indian theatre, it is actually now that he will be making his web debut with “Bards Of Blood,” a RAW (Research & Analysis Wing) thriller adapted from Bilal Siddiqi’s book of the same name. Seven 45-minute episodes will comprise the show produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies. It will be telecast to 190 countries, so Hashmi boasts that it cannot be “Indianized, illogical or jingoistic.” Yes, we heard that pseudo jargon before, and we can only wish them best luck!
Ranveer waxes eloquent
After doing spectacular business, “Simmba” is now headed towards the Rs. 225 crore mark and an elated Ranveer Singh waxes eloquent in a Mumbai tabloid. Says he, “It is critical for Hindi film business that the newer generation of stars like Ranbir Kapoor and I take forward the work that our seniors have put in. They have built the eco-system of the business, and it is heartening to see our efforts paying off.” But is Ranbir listening? And even some of the others?
Kriti Kharbanda is latest to join the ‘madhouse’
Kriti Kharbanda, also a part of “Housefull 4” and before that of “Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se,” is the latest addition to the cast of Anees Bazmee’s mad comic caper “Pagalpanti.” Anil Kapoor and John Abraham (who did Bazmee’s “Welcome Back”), Ileana D’Cruz (Bazmee’s “Mubarakan” heroine), Arshad Warsi and Pulkit Samrat are also in the cast. The film is being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat and Abhishek Pathak. The film will be shot in London and Leeds in a 50-day schedule.
Madhur Bhandarkar’s next on sand mafias
Madhur Bhandarkar, whose last success “Fashion” released 11 years ago, has been researching the sand mafias of Uttar Pradesh for many months now and is making “Inspector Ghalib,” a quirky and witty subject, on them. This issue-based film will have a male protagonist – which is rare for Bhandarkar and has been tried only twice before in “Aan - Men At Work” and “Jail,” which were both washouts.
