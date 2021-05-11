MUMBAI — Jaan Kumar Sanu comes up with his new single “Maa” on the occasion of Mother’s Day under the banner of Aagaaz Entertainment. The song is produced by Neeraj Tiwari and directed by Aman Nautiyal. The song is composed by Rahul and Anjan. Rita Bhattacherjee (Jaan’s mother) and Shailey are co-singers and lyrics are by Ashish Upadhyay, who is deputy commissioner of GST in Dehra Dun.
On his working experience with Aagaaz Entertainment and Neeraj Tiwari, Sanu says, “It was amazing as usual, as I have had the good fortune of working with Aagaaz and Neeraj dada earlier as well for “Tu Sandeli” and “Be-Intehaan Sa.” “Maa” is a very special track because of the concept of mother, and it was unique. We recorded the song in Kolkata.”
On his joy of singing with his mother for the first time, he states, “It was my mom’s first time with the mike, so it’s very special for me. It’s dedicated to all the mothers everywhere. As I have shared the quote — just remember, your mother knows you nine months more than the world does, so she should be above all. This song is a sweet, humble tribute to every mother out there who has done her bit and raised her kids with lot of hard work, sacrifice and compromise.”
Neeraj Tiwari aims to work with young talent as well as new and experienced singers and musicians and has set a target of creating 50 to 70 music videos in this year.
