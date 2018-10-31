MUMBAI—Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra kicked off the shoot of their film, “Jabariya Jodi,” in Lucknow in September. The storyline is based in Bihar, where the actor plays a man who has made a business of abducting grooms, with Parineeti as his childhood love. It is an interesting take on Bihar’s “pakadwa vivaah” (kidnapping the groom to get him forcibly married) and Malhotra suggested the interesting name to the film.
However, despite the story being based in Bihar, the makers are shooting extensively in Lucknow in a guerrilla shoot setup since the last two months. Recently, the makers were scouting for a location for a celebration scene for the movie. The recce team was looking for an elaborate park type setup, and that kind of huge space was only possible at the famous Ambedkar Park, one of the biggest parks in Uttar Pradesh and director Prashant Singh was keen to shoot there.
The team sorted permissions overnight and took about three days to do the setup before starting the shoot. “We have shot for both day and night sequences. And since ours was a celebratory scene, we wanted to have the entire park lit up,” said Singh.
The film’s unit sourced lights to decorate the entire park from the interiors of Lucknow and few special LED ones from Mumbai were teleported overnight. Since they had limited time, shooting had to be finished within the given timeframe. The makers are aiming to wrap up the shoot in Lucknow by November and will be shooting for some portions in Patna.
The cast locked for the movie includes Jaaved Jafferi, Aparashakti Khurrana, Neena Gupta, Sanjay Mishra, Neeraj Sood, Gopal Dutt, and Chandan Roy Sanyal.
Produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Motion Pictures and Shailesh Singh's Karma Media Net, the film is slated to release next year.
