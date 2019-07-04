MUMBAI—After the build-up around the regressive topic of ‘Pakadwa Shaadi,’ that is, forced marriage, the trailer of “Jabariya Jodi” starring Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra is finally here, giving us all that we need to lighten up in the most quirky way.
1 The trailer is a rollercoaster ride and showcases how the ‘Pakadwa Shaadi’ has been prevalent in Bihar.
2 The concept here is that eligible grooms are kidnapped by the bride’s family and are forced to get married in order to avoid paying dowry. Since marriage is considered to be sacred, it is highly unlikely that the grooms would try to get the marriage annulled. The practice has been around for decades, but the film looks at this serious issue in quirky fashion. The mantra is to have fun in a dark comedy.
3 The chemistry between Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra looks crackling as ever. We last saw them together in the hilarious 2014 rom-com “Hasee Toh Phasee.” Both of them seem to have powerful yet quirky roles.
4 The Prashant Singh directorial is shot at real locations in Uttar Pradesh to give out an authentic flavor and will witness Sidharth Malhotra essay a rustic character, for the first time. And Parineeti Chopra looks stunningly beautiful. Their, as well as the other characters seem spot-on
5 The film also stars powerhouses of talent like Aparashakti Khurrana, Sanjay Mishra, Neeraj Sood, Gopal Dutt, Jaaved Jafferi and Chandan Roy Sanyal. It comes from the Balaji Telefilms stable of producers Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Shaailesh R Singh with Karma Media & Entertainment production and releases Aug. 2.
Watch the film's trailer here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.