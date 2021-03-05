MUMBAI—The Mumbai-based social organizations Ekata Manch and Society for Animal Safety, India, have decided to work together for animal welfare and safety at Lonavala in Pune district of Maharashtra. As part of this initiative, a function was organized March. 4, at Kaul Villa in Lonavala.
Jackie Shroff donated an animal care van to actress Ayesha Jhulka, who along with her husband, has set up attractive and clean 25 feeder-points to provide appropriate animal feed to stray dogs, with assistance from the Lonavala Municipal Council. With support from Kaul and animal lovers, Jhulka intends to set up an animal hospital and animal shelter to provide help to deserving and domestic animals.
Shroff, Ekata Manch president Ajay Kaul, the Society For Animal Safety, India founder and president Nitesh Khare, and SAS vice-president Jhulka, Children Welfare Centre High School’s activity chairman Prashant Kashid and many politicians and people working for social organizations in Lonavala participated.
Kaul said, “We have launched this initiative to provide medicare and food to injured, sick and starving animals, so that we could ensure their safety and extend all help. We will soon start a full-fledged animal shelter in Lonavala.”
