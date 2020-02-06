MUMBAI — Rohit Shetty's “Sooryavanshi” has been making headlines ever since the movie went on floors and has got the fans excited for more. Jackie Shroff is the new addition to the stellar cast with Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. The movie also features both Ajay Devgn as Bajirao Singham and Ranveer Singh as Sangram Bhalerao.
Shroff said, "I have worked with his father Mr. Shetty sahaab whom I respected a lot. I have done a lot of work with him and now working with his son Rohit has been fantastic. He has the story in his head. He is the boy who has come right from the soil. He knows his job and I loved working with him. It is an experience I will never forget. I can't disclose my character but its an interesting role."
He further adds, "To be in the same film with all these young stars is fantastic. It is a great opportunity to be part of a film like this, which gives me a lot of strength. It has been a great experience and a fantastic feeling working in Sooryavanshi."
Sooryavanshi is set to release on March 27.
(0) comments
