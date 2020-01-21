MUMBAI — While the country is not new to viral social media challenges, Jackie Shroff has started his own with a green twist.
In an endeavor to encourage people to plant more trees and contribute to a greener India, Jackie Shroff has introduced the #SelfieWithAPlant Campaign.
Shroff, speaking on the campaign said, “There are different trends these days about giving challenges to others. I would like to promote the campaign of a green environment. This cause is extremely close to my heart and we all need to understand our collective responsibility in preserving our planet and green cover.”
A star who has endured for over 36 years, Shroff has showed his humanity in several ways down decades as a person, star and in his social work.
