MUMBAI—This awards show will recognize and laud the incredible work and budding talent in the web-series space. As the country warmly embraces web-series, driving forward its phenomenal growth and momentum, News18.com, India’s second-biggest news website, announces the second edition of its marquee property – News18 iReel Awards 2019.
After a successful first edition, the iReel Awards has been lauded by industry luminaries and has succeeded in cementing its position as one of the most sought-after awards in the web-series space. The award ceremony will be held on Sept. 23 in Mumbai. News18 iReel Awards 2019 will celebrate the outstanding contributions of brave and talented digital storytellers who have created binge-worthy shows for the Indian audience.
The evening promises to be a star-studded affair that will see nominees like Jackie Shroff, Pankaj Tripathi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Shefali Shah, Dia Mirza, Shweta Tripathi and others compete to win these coveted awards. The nominations include the exceptional work put forth by these stars for their remarkable performances in “Sacred Games 2,” “Delhi Crime,” “Criminal Justice” and other names that are wildly popular not only in India but enjoy a global presence as well.
Over the years, content on the OTT platform has changed dramatically. While some shows have followed a set pattern, others have shown willingness to explore beyond the regular storylines. News18 iReel Awards intends to support shows that have rewritten and redefined the rules of the game. Bringing together content creators, performers, digital influencers and storytellers under one roof, the event seeks to create a night to remember.
Praveen Thampi, executive editor, News18.com, said, “OTT platforms offer budding talents an opportunity akin to what the parallel cinema of the 1970s and ‘80s promised. We finally have a platform where you can write and produce ground-to-earth stories free from the compulsions of Hindi cinema. In the last one year itself, more talent has made their mark through web series than in many years of mainstream cinema. At News18.com we had been tracking it closely, and we felt the OTT industry is beginning to stand on its feet. The idea of iReel awards began from there, which were the first-ever awards instituted for web series in India. It’s a gratifying feeling to see it enter its second avatar.”
The first edition of the awards ceremony saw leading players from the Indian OTT space being recognized and rewarded for their exceptional work. Witnessing avid participation from platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar, Hungama, ALTBalaji and YouTube among others; the nominations were divided into categories such as Best Drama, Best Comedy, Best Actor Male (Drama), Best Actor Female (Drama), Best Actor Male (Comedy), Best Actor Female (Comedy) etc.
Last year, “Sacred Games” won a host of awards and bag the Best Actor (Drama), the Best Drama, Best Writing (Drama), Best Ensemble Cast and Best Supporting Actor (Jitendra Joshi).
For this year’s edition, the winners of the prestigious awards are being identified through a panel of jury and via online voting. The audience and readers of News18 are also invited to vote for the best storytellers of 2018. The voting lines are open now. While the online voting has a 20 percent say in the final results, the jury will account for the remaining influence on the results.
The principal nominees are as follows:
Best Drama
“Delhi Crime” | “Made in Heaven” | “Typewriter” | “Kota Factory” | “Sacred Games 2” | “Mirzapur”
Best Comedy
“Metro Park” | “The Office” | “Little Things 2” | “Girls Hostel” | “Tripling 2” | “Gullak”
Best Actor Male (Drama)
Pankaj Tripathi | Vikrant Massey | Arjun Mathur | Nawazuddin Siddiqui | Ronit Roy
Best Actor Female (Drama)
Shefali Shah | Sobhita Dhulipala | Shweta Tripathi | Supriya Pilgaonkar | Dia Mirza
Best Actor Male (Comedy)
Mukul Chadda | Kunal Roy Kapur | Amol Parashar | Dhruv Sehgal | Ranvir Shorey
Best Actor Female (Comedy)
Mithila Palkar | Srishti Shrivastava | Purvi Joshi | Manvi Gagroo | Geetanjali Kulkarni
Best Supporting Actor (Male)
Jackie Shroff | Rajesh Tailang | Divyendu Sharma | Brijendra Kala | Jim Sarbh
Best Supporting Actor (Female)
Grusha Kapoor | Rasika Dugal | Shivani Raghuvanshi | Amruta Subash | Lubna Salim
Best Writing (Drama)
“Typewriter” | “Delhi Crime” | “Made in Heaven” | “Kota Factory” | “Laakhon Mein Ek 2”
Best Writing (Comedy)
“Gullak” | “Boo….Sabki Phategi” | “Girls Hostel” | “Side Hero” | “Tripling 2”
Best Music
“Rejectx” | “Made in Heaven” | “Sacred Games 2” | “Rangbaaz” | “Four More Shots”
Best Non-Fiction Series
“Comicstaan 2” | “Roar of the Lions” | “Cricket Fever” |
