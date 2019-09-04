MUMBAI—Jackie Shroff is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film “Prassthanam,” which also features Sanjay Dutt (also its de facto producer) and Manisha Koirala. The trio earlier worked together in the 1999 success “Kartoos,” and they have now collaborated after 20 years for “Prassthanam.”
Said Shroff, “There was a free flow of energy because for us, it was like picking up from where we had left off. Even though the industry is a small world, sometimes it takes years for friends to meet and working together takes even longer.”
Confessing fondness for his co-stars, he further added, “We love each other intensely, but don’t need to say it aloud. Ishq ka zyaada izhaar karo to kharaab ho jaata hai (Too much declaration of love spoils it).” Inside knowledge is that the three are deep friends and have always been in touch.
The political drama is the Hindi remake of the 2010 Telugu film by the same name. Directed by Deva Katta and produced by Maanayata Dutt, “Prassthanam” stars Chunky Panday, Ali Fazal, Amyra Dastur and Satyajeet Dubey. The film releases Sept. 20.
Other Jackie Shroff-Sanjay Dutt films:
Super-hits and hits in UPPER CASE, success in Bold font)
- “Hum Bhi Insaan Hai” (1989)
- “Jeene Do” (1990)
- “KHAL-NAYAK” (1993)
- “Jung” (2000)
- “Mission Kashmir” (2000)
- “Pitaah” (2002)
- “Ek Aur Ek Gyaarah” (2003)
- “Eklavya” (2007)
Other Jackie Shroff-Manisha Koirala films:
- “SAUDAGAR” (1991) (No romantically paired)
- “Milan” (1994)
- “1942—A Love Story” (Not romantically paired)
- “Ram Shastra” (1995)
- “Dushmani” (1996)
- “AGNISAKSHI” (1996)
- “Laawaris” (1998)
- “Grahan” (Jackie’s home production) (2001)
- “Lajja” (2001)
10. “Ek Second…Jo Zindagi Badal De” (2010)
Other Sanjay Dutt-Manisha Koirala films:
- “Yalgaar” (1992) (Not romantically paired)
- “Sanam” (1996)
- “Baaghi” (2000)
- “Khauff” (2000)
- “Mehbooba” (2008)
- “SANJU” (2018) Biopic on Sanjay Dutt with him in a cameo, but without sharing a frame with Koirala)
