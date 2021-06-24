MUMBAI — Any combination of Badshah, Jacqueline Fernandez and Aastha Gill in a song is seemingly destined to make records. Their recent track, “Paani Paani,” hit YouTube and audio platforms like a storm just 12 days back and has been burning the charts since, creating milestones every day.
The video, which was shot in the picturesque city of Jaisalmer, has crossed a whopping 120 million views on YouTube. Since its launch, the song has been trending globally as the most-watched video in six out of the 12 days since its launch, while consistently being No. 1 on the trending list on YouTube for the last five days, where it continues to do so.
Even on the leading music streaming sites like Gaana, Wynk, Amazon and Spotify, it has featured on the trending charts.
What has also seemingly caught on is the hook-step of the song with celebs and fans both emulating the same on their social media handles.
The Saregama Original has the note “#2 ON TRENDING FOR MUSIC” below the video.
For Fernandez, this is one more unusual achievement, one more feather in an overcrowded personal and professional cap.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.