MUMBAI—Jacqueline Fernandez never fails to grab the attention of the world with her sartorial choices, and this time it was no different. The actress was seen wearing a unique silhouette that carried the flavors of her homeland, Sri Lanka.
Recently, she attended an event in Mumbai that highlighted the importance of Sri Lankan Tourism and she promoted her homeland with utmost patriotism. More so, the actress made sure she wore a native outfit for the do. The actress looked stunning, dressed in a coral orange shade of the Sri Lankan version of a saree called ‘Osari,’ and paired it with an off-shoulder ruffled bandeau blouse. To add a tint of accessory, Fernandez wore statement earrings with a peachy make-up to complete her look.
Fernandez has proved that she is no less than a fashion icon and she always succeeds at impressing fans with her dazzling looks and creating a statement. Having several brand endorsements to her credit, Fernandez has emerged as one of the most bankable actresses in addition to being a commercial frontrunner. Banking upon her social media fandom, brands are constantly attempting to make her the face of their lines and products.
