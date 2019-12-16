MUMBAI — With ‘giant’ Usain Bolt gone, heir-apparent Yohan Blake, the World 100m and 200m stalwart of Jamaica who landed in India last week caught up with Jacqueline Fernandez on her set. The duo, who hit it off instantly, was seen engaging in a freewheeling conversation on entertainment and fitness.
Blake was a complete sport as Fernandez taught him a few dance steps and helped him experiment with some local Mumbai food. Joining them on the set was Salman Khan. Fernandez had also turned host for international pop sensation Katy Perry and Amanda Cerny on their recent visits to India and the actress also shares a great equation with global influencers like Lilly Singh and Huda Kattan.
Blake, the youngest ever sprinter till date, whom Bolt has dubbed “The Beast,” is on a promotional spree to create awareness towards road safety in India as around 150,000 people are killed and more than 450,000 people are critically injured in road accidents every year.
Blake, who is preparing for the 2020 Tokyo Games, has collaborated with the Road Safety World Series, a T20 cricket event to be played between legends of India, Australia, South Africa, West Indies and Sri Lanka in February 2020 in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Pune.
While former cricket legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, Jonty Rhodes, Muttiah Muralitharan, Brett Lee and Virender Sehwag are among the 110 cricketers committed to playing in the tournament — created to raise awareness about road safety — Blake has been brought on board as the Road Safety Champion of the West Indies Legends team, while SachinTendulkar is the Brand Ambassador and Sunil Gavaskar is the Commissioner of the series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.