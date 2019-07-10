MUMBAI—Hitting the milestone 30 million mark following on Instagram Jacqueline Fernandez is grateful to her fans for sending all the love. She is receiving wishes from all across. Not just that, grateful for the wishes, Fernandez is personally replying to the fans on her profile.
Fans are showering her with love, and the actress is so generous that she is replying to all her fans and thanking them for the immense love they have for her. This is the kind of rapport Jacqueline has with the fans.
Apart from this, celebs like Shilpa Shetty, Preity Zinta, Farah Khan and Diana Penty have congratulated her on this massive success. From her sartorial picks to keeping us updated with her fitness routine, books to travel, the actress is very active on her social media and keeps it real with all the BTS images and videos from the set where she is shooting or a place she is traveling.
Touted to be a positive growth leader and hailed as the most influential celebrity, Fernandez always succeeds in impressing the fans with her dazzling looks, creating a statement like always!
The actress is now venturing into the digital space with her upcoming OTT, “Mrs. Serial Killer” which will mark her debut on the digital platform. She will be seen in her upcoming movie, “Kick 2” and the actress will be sharing the screen space with Salman Khan once again. Directed as well as produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, it will release on Christmas 2019.
