MUMBAI—Ahead of the launch of her YouTube channel July 23, Jacqueline Fernandez gave a heads-up to all her fans with a recent post and the excitement among the fans is high! The actress dropped a super-cool picture just moments before the launch.
With a dramatic pose, Fernandez wrote, “Super excited right now cuz I’m gonna be launching my YOUTUBE channel tomo 🙈🥴💝 Join me LIVE on INSTA to watch the fun!!!! It’s gonna be madness!!! Love you all 💋💋💋💋 stay tuned!!!”
What’s interesting about Fernandez’s YouTube channel is that the actress will not just cover beauty and fashion but also talk about being happy, overcoming fear, living your dreams, travel and fitness, all this coming from someone who herself is an epitome of positivity.
Being a social media influencer, the actress uses her label very wisely and she raised awareness about the distressed situations of the flora, fauna and people alike on her social media. Each time, she has made sure she voiced her opinion. Touted to be a positive growth leader and hailed as the most influential celebrity, the actress is now venturing into the digital space with her most anticipated upcoming OTT, “Mrs Serial Killer.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.