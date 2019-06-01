MUMBAI—Jacqueline Fernandez is currently shooting for her first-ever digital film, “Mrs. Serial Killer,” and she is playing the title role in it!
Fernandez, after a decade in the industry, wants to experiment with her roles, and declares, “That’s me, I love to entertain people, make them laugh, sigh and dance. But as an actress, I want to discover myself, do things a little differently, and add to what I have done so far. So, now, it is all about balancing the two.”
Playing a serial killer is a challenge for the actress as she is known for her happy-go-lucky outlook. “When I am asked to show emotions like anger, jealousy, sorrow and hatred, it gets really tough because there’s nothing on which to fall back. That is not to say that I will go looking to experience them. It’s just something you feel intuitively when you play certain characters. That's the beauty of acting.”
Owing to immense popularity and her influence on social media, a leading magazine that earlier took the actress on the cover decided to release a digital cover too. In films, she is set to do “Kick 2,” while, as per latest buzz, her film “Drive” may not make it to the theaters and might also be released online.
