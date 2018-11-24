MUMBAI— Jacqueline Fernandez will travel to flood-affected areas in Kerala to volunteer to rebuild homes for flood victims along with Habitat for Humanity India, an NGO. Habitat for Humanity India is launching the second edition of Jacqueline Builds, a unique campaign featuring the actress. It will take place in December, with focus on rebuilding homes damaged by floods. Fernandez will also persuade her fans to assist in rebuilding Kerala.
“The recent flood in Kerala has severely affected thousands of families and damaged homes. This is the time when people in Kerala need our wholehearted support to bring life back on track. That is the reason why I will be coming to Kerala reconstruct homes and rebuild lives. I am looking forward to meeting people in Kerala and working with the volunteers there,” the actress told a Mumbai tabloid.
Habitat for Humanity India will be constructing and repairing homes for 6,000 flood-affected families in Pathanamthitta, Alleppey, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Wayanad.
“We are thankful to Jacqueline for agreeing to be a part of the mission to rebuild Kerala. Previously with Jacqueline Builds, she helped us in reaching out to celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan to help flood-affected families in Tamil Nadu,” said an official from Habitat.
And Fernandez is not the only one helping out: original wardrobes from Hindi films are now being sold online to raise funds for continuing flood relief in Kerala. Some of the actors involved will be posting about it on social media.
Fans can purchase the actual apparel worn by Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh, Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu and Manoj Bajpayee in “Aiyaary” and “Naam Shabana” and the proceeds will support the Kerala CM Relief Fund. Items available include clothing worn in songs, action sequences and other big scenes from the films. These items are available on www.SaltScout.com/plan-c-studios and have been donated by Plan C Studios.
The United Nations estimates that over 20,000 crore rupees are still needed to rebuild Kerala following the August 2018 floods. The industry has already come out in strong support for the state and the flood victims, and there is continuing commitment by the industry’s key players to find innovative ways to extend continuing support to the region.
Fans can now own a piece of their favorite stars’ attires while supporting flood relief operations. Plan C Studios, an alliance between Reliance Entertainment and Friday Filmworks, has opened its celebrity closets in support for this cause.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.