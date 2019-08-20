MUMBAI—The makers of “Saaho” have just released a new song from the album titled “Bad Boy,” featuring Jacqueline Fernandez along with Prabhas. One of the hottest dance numbers of the year, it is sung by Badshah and Neeti Mohan and is composed and written by Badshah.
The video showcases Prabhas and Fernandez setting the floor on fire with a backdrop of q pool party and with various landscapes shot in Austria. The makers released the song as they took to their social media handle and shared, “Groove to the tunes of #BadBoy! 🕺💃 Song Out now💥:
Hindi: http://bit.ly/BadBoy-Hindi
Telugu: http://bit.ly/BadBoy-Telugu
Tamil: http://bit.ly/BadBoy-Tamil
Malayalam: http://bit.ly/BadBoy-Malayalam
#Prabhas @ShraddhaKapoor@Asli_Jacqueline @sujeethsign@Its_Badshah@neetimohan18”
Fernandez has set a record of giving chartbuster songs with her impeccable dance moves. The makers had got her on board for this special song alongside Prabhas that gives the audience a brand new pair on screen. Interestingly, this film is Jacqueline Fernandez’s first work down South, a region that is geographically and culturally near to her home, Sri Lanka. This year, she completes 10 years in Hindi cinema.
The whole nation is ready to celebrate what the film’s PR mechanics term the “World Saaho Day” Aug. 30 as the film releases that day. Starring Shraddha Kapoor, the movie is being shot in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, simultaneously and dubbed in Malayalam.
