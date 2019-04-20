MUMBAI—One of the fittest actors in showbiz, Jacqueline Fernandez never misses her workouts, and her recent Instagram post is proof. The actress keeps treating her fans with insights into her routine.
Currently, in New York, Fernandez treated her fans with a new 20-minute workout regime that includes ice patches as a part. The actress took to her social media and shared videos explaining the regime, saying, “The regime included cycling with major ice packs attached to us.”
This is not the first time the actress has given the fans a sneak peek into her fitness-oriented activities, giving fans and followers tips related to fashion, skincare, fitness, dance and many more whenever she can. In fact, no one knows what Fernandez will share next! The actress is also popular in the brand circuit and is regularly giving her fans such fitness goals.
