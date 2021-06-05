MUMBAI — The teaser of Badshah and Astha Gill's new song "Paani Paani,” featuring Jacqueline Fernandez, has been unveiled. The song is set to launch on June 9.
Jacqueline shared the poster of the upcoming song on Instagram and captioned it: "Setting (fire emoji) this Summer."
The song has been written, composed, and sung by Badshah along with Aastha, and features Jacqueline in the video, which has been shot in the exotic Jaisalmer.
This is the second time Badshah and Jacqueline will be collaborating.
The two were last seen grooving on the track "Genda Phool" last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.