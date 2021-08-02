MUMBAI — In line with the grand revelations that have been announced about the upcoming Kichcha Sudeepa-starrer “Vikrant Rona,” it is learned that the film will be made in 3-D, and its makers now unveil the first look of Jacqueline Fernandez, who will be essaying an interesting role. Displayed on billboards across Mumbai, the first glimpse reveals Fernandez’s character Raquel D’Costa a.k.a. Gadang Rakkamma in the pan-Indian film.
Her look in the film will have a fusion of multiple ethnicities. She will be seen matching wits with Vikrant Rona, essayed by Kichcha Sudeep. Not only will the actress be seen in a pivotal character, but she will also be seen shaking a leg with Sudeep.
Producer Jack Manjunath says, “The story of the world’s new hero gets all the more exciting with the entry of Jacqueline. We’re happy to share a glimpse of what she brings to the movie. We’re on our way to creating an extravagant piece of cinema that will be remembered by generations to come and we are thrilled about the growing anticipation surrounding it.”
Director Anup Bhandari says, “It feels amazing to be able to bring an element of surprise with each announcement. Jacqueline’s poster-reveal was planned to convey the scale of the film yet again, and of how invested we are in fulfilling the promise of offering the audience a movie that will make their time in theatres worth it.”
Fernandez adds, “The team of the film has been very welcoming, and every moment that’s going into its making has been exciting for me. I thank the producers for such a grand poster reveal from the bottom of my heart. This film is going to be super-special and memorable for me.”
“Vikrant Rona” is a multilingual action adventure that will see release in 14 languages and 55 countries. Co-produced by Shalini Manjunath and Alankar Pandian, it has music by B. Ajaneesh Loknath and also stars Nirup Bhandari.
