MUMBAI—Recently, Jacqueline Fernandez invited American YouTube sensation Amanda Cerny to India and the latter instantly obliged by flying to Mumbai. While on her visit, Fernandez being a warm host introduced her friend to the film industry by taking her to the special screening of “Notebook.”
Fernandez and Cerny created waves with their pictures last year when the former visited the States and developed a bond with the latter. The two ladies also caught up with Salman Khan at the “Notebook” screening and the result was an epic selfie. Khan claims he was unable to tell them apart!
On Mar. 26, Fernandez in an Instagram post asked Cerny to visit her in Mumbai and shared a picture of them. She wrote, “@amandacerny I think it’s about time you came visited me in Mumbai!!” To which the YouTuber commented, “Funny you mention it.”
And within no time, Cerny confirmed her plans on her Instagram handle by sharing a picture from a flight along with the caption, “Bet you can’t guess why I’m so excited right now !!!!” Even Fernandez was amazed to see such a quick response and reacted to the post, “Oh my God.. that was fast!!”, and Cermy floored the actress with her reply, “Your wish is my command, Jacqueline!!!!”
The two ladies’ pictures went viral on the Internet in September last year when the actress met the social media sensation. Fernandez posted a series of pictures from their meeting, where they were seen having a great time together, and captioned it, “We are convinced we have been separated at birth!!! @amandacerny.” The actress was surprised to see such a resemblance with the YouTuber.
