MUMBAI — Franchises can be addictive, successful franchises unavoidably so.
Rakesh Roshan, the director of varied-themed classics like “Khudgarz,” “Khoon Bhari Maang,” “Khel,” “Karan Arjun,” “Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai,” “Koi…Mil Gaya” and “Krrish” has now been well-entrenched in the series that actually began with the last two films. “Krrish 3” was a success in 2013, which could have had the grading of a super-hit as it was a high grosser but the return on investment was just about alright because of its exorbitant production costs. These were also genuine sequels where the story continued.
In between, Roshan assigned other films like “Krazzy 4,” “Kites” and “Kaabil” to outside directors. Last year came the news that he would now be shooting “Krrish 4” and “Krrish 5” together. But his health issues came in the way.
Also, people were badly missing the alien Jadoo from the two succeeding films (“Krrish” was the second film in the franchise, hence the next film was called “Krrish 3”) and now the scoop is that Jadoo will be back in “Krrish 4!”
Roshan, reportedly, has used the lockdown to develop a solid script. In the fourth installment, Krrish will travel back in time and also reunite with his trusted extra-terrestrial friend, Jadoo.
Hrithik Roshan reportedly loved the idea of intergalactic travel, and so work on the concept began. Red Chillies VFX will handle the visual effects. Hrithik, if buzz is true, will face many super-villains and a Hollywood designer will give a distinct look to each antagonist.
With Krrish’s father Rohit (the original hero of “Koi…Mil Gaya”) being shown as dead in “Krrish 3,” “Krrish 4”will focus on bringing him back from the dead, and once again, Jadoo may help out.
Rajesh Roshan will score the music, which is also being readied simultaneously.
