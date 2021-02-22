MUMBAI — Mirror mirror on the wall, Janhvi’s set to charm us in the cinema hall! Audiences are in for quite a killer combo as Janhvi Kapoor dons not one, but two super looks in “Panghat,” the latest track from her upcoming horror-comedy “Roohi.”
A demure dame in one part, a smoking siren in another, the actress switches from adorably innocent to scintillatingly scary while shaking a leg with co-stars Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. The Dhadak star can also be seen dressed in ravishing red as well as blistering black in the catchy melody.
The track is composed by music maestros Sachin-Jigar, penned by ace lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya and crooned by singers Asees Kaur and Dev Negi. Not just a groovy tune with foot thumping music, what is unique about the number is the way it retains the surreal and eerie feel that the film offers.
On crafting such an enjoyable chartbuster, musical duo Sachin-Jigar say, “Once in a while, there is a combination you can strike for a song. Quirky, stylish, modern yet familiar, and catchy! That is ‘Panghat’ for us. With Maddock and Dinoo (Dinesh Vijan) sir we have always done newer funkier things, but this is also our association with Amitabh Bhattacharya after a long while.”
“After Stree’s album became an overnight sensation, we wanted to push the envelope further with ‘Roohi, ‘and on listening to Panghat I knew we had hit bull’s eye! The song has immense repeat value” says producer Dinesh Vijan. “The number is fun and snazzy, but comes with a very novel and fresh appeal,” he adds.
