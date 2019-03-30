MUMBAI—After the success of “Hindi Medium” (2017), “Stree” (2018) and “Luka Chuppi” (2019), producer Dinesh Vijan is slowly and steadily making a mark in telling unusual stories with medium costs of production and yet being commercially successful.
Vijan is all set to bring a spree of films green-lit during the inception of “Stree.”
His next venture “Rooh-Afza” has just been announced with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma, and its newest addition is Janhvi Kapoor.
Vijan said, “For ‘Rooh-Afza’ we needed actors who could jump into their roles with unabashed conviction. Rajkummar and Varun are phenomenal actors, and comedy is a space they excel in and own. For the female lead, we needed someone who could portray two contrasting personalities with ease, and Janhvi stood out, she really connected with the script. Her talent is still raw, but she is excited about being molded. The script is young, refreshing and totally crazy, and she is exactly that!”
For a newcomer like Janhvi, this sounds challenging and exciting, feels co-producer Mrighdeep Lamba. “We took some time to finalize the female lead. Besides being pretty, she needed to oscillate between two characters that are poles apart. You will fall in love with her in one scene and won’t believe she is the same girl in the next one. It's not an easy switch for an actor. It’s the perfect casting.”
Both her characters Roohi and Afsana have contrasting personalities, and the producers are hoping that Kapoor will re-create her mother’s magic from “Chaalbaaz.”
The film is slated to release Mar. 20, 2020 and is being directed by debutant Hardik Mehta. “Only a director who understands the whacky world of the film can make the crazy characters pop out of screen and make them real, despite them being in the most absurd situations. We saw that ability in Hardik. Plus his repertoire is quite impressive,” explained Mrighdeep
“Hardik is a perfect fit, his award-winning national documentary ‘Amdavad Ma Famous,’ made me take notice of him. His strength lies in tapping nuances and pulling you into the world of the film. He effortlessly brings realism to bizarre situations. There’s a thin line that connect our and the supernatural world, and he seems to have the potential to stitch that perfectly!” added Vijan. Jio Studios presents the film.
Vijan has also introduced Amar Kaushik and Laxman Utekar as directors and will be introducing Mikhil Musale in “Made In China,” also featuring Rao.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.