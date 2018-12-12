MUMBAI—Actress Janhvi Kapoor was on Dec. 11 presented "Arts Stjerneskudd" (Shooting Star of the Year) award by the Royal Norwegian Consulate here.
Dressed in a beautiful blue saree, the "Dhadak" actress came along with her father and film producer Boney Kapoor to receive the award in the presence of Iram Haq, the acclaimed Norwegian director. The event took place at the Metro INOX in Mumbai.
Talking on the occasion, Janhvi said: "It is an honor to be present here as any form of appreciation makes me feel special, and I would like to continue my good work to live up to the expectation (of audience). I will work hard."
"I am very happy to be here. It's such an honor. Any type of award especially this award really means a lot to me. Any type of encouragement means the world to me. I hope to keep doing good work and make my audience happy," she added.
Boney Kapoor said: "I am really happy that my daughter Janhvi has been honored with the 'Arets Stjerneskudd' award as the rising talent of the year by Royal Norwegian Consulate General. I really feel elated and proud for the achievements of my children and my family. The acknowledgment of my family members be it my daughter or my son means a lot to me."
Announcing the award, Ann Ollestad, the Consul General said: "Your performance in 'Dhadak' was excellent, and we would like to recognize your talent in Norway on behalf of the Royal Norwegian Consulate General, I would like to call you the Shooting Star of the Year."
The occasion was followed by a screening of "What Will People Say" – Norway's official entry to the Oscars 2019. The film features Indian actors like Adil Hussain, Rohit Saraf, and Ekavali Khanna, among others, and also produced by an Indian producer Guneet Monga.
On the work front, Janhvi will be seen next in Karan Johar's period drama "Takht" along with Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, and Bhumi Pednekar.
It is being produced by Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta.
"Takht" is scheduled to release in 2020.
