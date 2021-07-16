MUMBAI — Produced by Zee Studios and Boney Kapoor, the Hindi remake of the survival thriller, “Helen,” will have Janhvi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor’s daughter, in the lead. It will be directed by Mathukutty Xavier, who directed the original. Manoj Pahwa will essay Kapoor's father.
“Helen” was about a young nurse who wishes to relocate to Canada. However, one day, she does not return home from work—Janhvi will portray the role of a working-class girl who ends up being locked inside a freezer at a supermarket. The original film had starred Anna Ben Nayarambalam as Helen, while Lal, Noble Babu Thomas, Aju Varghese, Rony David and Binu Pappu in the supporting cast.
“Helen” won National Awards for the director, who had made his debut, and the make-up artiste. The movie has already been remade in Tamil as “Anbirkiniyal” with Keerthi Pandian in the lead.
Janhvi will also be seen in films like “Good Luck Jerry,” “Dostana 2” and the remake of the Tamil hit, “Kolamavu Kokila.”
Shooting will begin from August.
