Ekta Kapoor Reels in Dad for “Baarish Season 2”
The video of the veteran Jeetendra agreeing to do a role in “Baarish Season 2” is doing rounds on the Internet, as fans were eagerly waiting to see him on screen once again. Jeetendra makes his digital debut playing the character of Jeetubhai Choksey, full of life, young at heart but infinitely wise in his mind in the web series, very similar to his real-life personality.
He will be seen as Anuj (Sharman Joshi)’s mentor from the past, who also plays Cupid for Anuj and Gauravi (played by Asha Negi). Daughter Ekta welcomed him on her social media, saying “Cast this new cute boy (new on digital) in a cameo In #baarish2 ! Well well he is cute!!!.”
Disha Patani tops Twitter chart
It’s official—Disha Patani tops the Twitter chart at 100, followed by Priyanka Chopra Jonas at 98 and Deepika Padukone at 84 on Score Trends India. Though Chopra is scouting round the world and Padukone has been facing both hot water (for her mistimed PR move) and appreciation for her performance in “Chhapaak,” they still made it. But it is Patani who scored a decisive 100 as the most engaging actress on social platform Twitter on Score Trends India Charts. These statistics are authenticated (600 news sources across 14 languages in India) and researched by the US-based media tech Score Trends India.
Virat Kohli is the Tanhaji of Team India, says Ajay Devgn
Kajol and Ajay Devgn were on Star Sports’ Nerolac Cricket Live. The couple featured on the pre-show of the first match for the PayTMm India vs Sri Lanka T20 series. Speaking about his fondest memory of playing cricket, Devgn said, “I was a batsman. When it comes to memories, there are plenty. My finger had chipped when I tried to catch the ball, and it is still twisted!” he laughed. Saying that his best birthday gift was India winning the World Cup in 2011 on his birthday, he said that Virat Kohli was the “Tanhaji” of Team India, “He is confident, aggressive, wants to win at any cost,” smiled the superstar.
Anil Kapoor, Adnan Sami wish Karan Nath
Karan Nath, son of producer Rakesh Nath, makes a comeback with his home production “Guns of Banaras.” The makers dropped the poster of the film and Anil Kapoor and Adnan Sami welcomed Karan back. Kapoor wished the best for Nath (who had made his debut in his father’s “Ye Dil Aashiqaana” in 2002) and took to Twitter to share the poster. He also posted a still from his “Mr.India,” wherein Nath was one of the kids that also included Aftab Shivdasani and Urmila Matondkar. Sami added,.”Wishing all of your tremendous success!! Lots of love & duas always!” “Guns of Banaras” is directed by Shekhar Suri and releases Feb. 28.
A stellar line-up of projects for Siddhant Chaturvedi
Siddhant Chaturvedi a.k.a MC Sher of “Gully Boy” was hailed as the “Find of the Year” in 2019, and is set to own 2020 with back-to-back releases: “Bunty Aur Babli 2,” directed by Varun V. Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra, Shakun Batra’s film produced by Karan Johar opposite Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday and Excel Entertainment’s next.
Taapsee Pannu: Audience choice across nation
Taapsee Pannu can definitely be called one of the game-changers of Indian cinema.
Being awarded as Best Actress for “Game Over” by the Tamil industry at Vikatan Awards and winning the Best Actress award at Star Screen for “Saand Ki Aankh” only proves that Pannu is not restricted to one language when it comes to cinema and has been loved and accepted by the audience across the medium and industries. Despite, having a successful career in Hindi, she makes it a point to be true to her South audience. She is now doing “Thappad” based on gender parity, “Rashmi Rocket” as a Kutchi athlete, the murder mystery “Haseen Dillruba,” a biopic on cricketer Mithali Raj, “Shabhash Mithu,” and will also star opposite Jayam Ravi in a Tamil espionage thriller.
Pallavi Joshi appointed as member of Broadcasting Content Complaints Council
Actor-producer Pallavi Joshi has been recently appointed as a member of Broadcasting Content Complaints Council (BCCC) by the board of directors of the Indian Broadcasting Foundation. This is a 13-member body, chaired by Justice Vikramajit Sen. BCCC is an independent and autonomous body looked after by the Information & Broadcasting Ministry. Whatever complaints the I&B Ministry gets about any broadcasted content is given to this Council. Says Joshi, “Content is close to my heart. Looking at television at times makes one wonder what happened to the good old days. But an organization like BCCC, which takes cognizance of all the wrongdoings, is a hope that we are on the right track.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.