MUMBAI— Punjabi film fans can’t seem to be having enough of Jashn Agnihotri. Guess that’s why she has been signed up for not one but two roles in the same film, making her the first Punjabi actress to do a double role – in a long time.
The actress started as a model and did over a 100 print ad and TV commercials, including for Indian oil Servo, Sahara, Inalsa and many others. Along with ad shoots, Jashn also featured in some music videos, including the hit “Damdaar Boy” by T-Series and also hosted the famous reality show “No. 1 Dramebaaz,” while pursuing her passion for cinema.
“It was during my modeling days that Mr. Madhur Bhandarkar spotted me and asked to audition for a song in his film ‘Indu Sarkar,’” recalled Agnihotri on how she bagged the song “Yeh Pal.” Agnihotri later went on to do a guest appearance in the film “Genius” as DJ Jashn.
Her Punjabi film titled “Chan Tara” has her in a double role and she can’t stop gushing over her experience while shooting for the film, “It’s a full-on commercial film with comedy, romance and drama,” said Agnihotri.
“I have worked really hard to mark the delicate difference between the two characters. One is upmarket, sophisticated and ambitious, whereas the other girl has a humble background and has a rawness and is Desi Punjaban personified. I ardently followed Hema Malini-ji in ‘Seeta Aur Geeta’ and late Sridevi-ji in ‘Chaalbaaz’ and took inspiration from these veterans actresses to pull off this challenging double role.”
Directed by Vinit Atwal and produced by Satnam Tatla, “Chan Tara” has an ensemble star cast from Punjabi and Hindi cinema.
Agnihotri is totally on cloud nine with the projects coming her way. “After ‘Chan Tara’ I have two releases lined up in the coming year, one Hindi and one Punjabi. I am language-agnostic, I’m an actress, and I will continue seeking good work in whichever industry possible.”
