MUMBAI—Finally, the wait is over. Jasmin Bhasin, one of the contenders for a “Bigg Boss” win, and Aly Goni have reunited in the “Bigg Boss” house. The handsome actor reentered the show after he willingly left to save Jasmin. Goni has always emphasized that he joined the show for Bhasin and left the show too for her. This blew up on social media and their fans started writing posts on his comeback in the show.
After Goni left, there have been a few things that irked him, and one was Eijaz Khan's words. Khan had been speaking weirdly about Bhasin and also Rubina and Abhinav, which he did not like. After coming back into the house, he told these friends and also Nikki Tamboli that Khan has changed and he should not be trusted.
Fans are curious how Goni will handle this situation now. He has been a smart and intelligent player from day one and everyone on social media has been saying that after his reentry, a lot of things can happen. Goni can make a difference in the game. We have to wait and watch how (much) on “Bigg Boss.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.