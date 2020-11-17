MUMBAI—With the help of her loving and loyal fans, Jasmin Bhasin, a successful actress who has been locked in the “Bigg Boss” house, recently achieved 3 million followers on Instagram. It’s been around a month since Bhasin entered the “Bigg Boss” house and she has been doing extremely well for herself. We have seen many “avatars” of her, be it her being emotional, angry, frustrated, sad, excited or cheeky, but she has never been boring as a contestant.
She is also one of the few contestants who never shies away from finishing household work. She is often spotted working in the kitchen, preparing food for her housemates. She has maintained a good relationship with the majority of the house. Every time someone is involved in an argument or fight, Bhasin is always the first to comfort them.
Now that Aly Goni, her close friend has also come in the house, fans are loving the duo together. After “Khatron Ke Khiladi,” the duo has been very close to each other. She is generally considered among the top contenders for the “crown” in the show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.