MUMBAI — They all sound the same, so does their music, their videos are eminently predictable, but whaddayaknow, their stuff works with the youngsters and they make hay while the son and daughter shine!
Essex-born singer, producer and TV personality Jasmin Walia is back with what is known as a “banger” in the form of her single, “Want Some,” out now through Virgin EMI.
This is an uptempo feel-good fusion of dance and Indian pop effortlessly sung by Walia in three languages, English, Punjabi and Hindi. “Want Some’ comes off the back of hugely successful previous singles, “Dum De De Dum” (which she sang in English and Punjabi) and ‘Bom Diggy’ with Zack Night, which reached number 1 in the British Asian Chart and has over 424 million combined streams, becoming the biggest British Asian single of the last five years.
The former star of “The Only Way Is Essex” (“TOWIE”) and “Desi Rascals” was also asked to perform at the wedding of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra in Mumbai last year. Her profile continues to grow, accruing more than 600,000 monthly listeners on Spotify and over 475,000 followers on Instagram.
Walia is the biggest British Asian female singer today and “Want Some” is just a taste of what’s in store from her in 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.