Jason Derulo’s Tik Tok version of the song ‘Bam Bhole’ has gone viral, with 24 million views within 12 hours.
Derulo is a well-known name of the music industry and has sold over 30 million singles to date. He has also achieved 11 Platinum singles including ‘Wiggle, ‘Talk Dirty’ and ‘In My Head’ among many others.
After Jason's viral Tik Tok video, various other international celebrities including Toney Lopez, Collins Key, Jayden Croes, Lucas and Marcus, Joe Albanese, Oliver Moy and Caleb Coffee created interesting videos on the sound of 'Bam Bhole'. So far, one million Tik Tok videos have been recorded on the song 'Bam Bhole,’ which made it cross more then 50 Billion views on Tik Tok - this itself is a record-breaking number for an Indian artist when it comes to getting accepted globally.
The song was released by Ullumanati in 2017. Anup Kumar, head of the production studio, is elated. “The song was being loved and appreciated in the country ever since it got released. However, global acceptance of the song made it cross the mark of 188 Million views in no time and as Jason created a tik tok video, the pace of views escalated magically," he said.
"The song has received a total of 300 Million views all across Youtube, which indeed is a reason for us to celebrate," adds Anup.
Sung by much-loved singer cum rapper Viruss, the song was released in the year 2017. The lyrics and music were given by ‘Ullumanati’ whereas the Lyrical Video was made by Acme Studios.
Amid all this, singer Viruss couldn't resist sharing his happiness with fans and followers, who are loving his song. "I can't express my happiness in words. It feels amazing to see my work getting recognized internationally, that too by well-known personalities. This gives me encouragement to grow more and work harder," Viruss states.
