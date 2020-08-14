MUMBAI — “My first song as a playback singer was for Govinda sir’s movie, “Beti No. 1” ” revealed Javed Ali on Zee TV’s “Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs.”
After welcoming the Kakkar siblings and composer Sajid Khan (of Sajid-Wajid), “Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs” now welcomes Govinda, and the contestants will be crooning some of Govinda’s most popular tracks along with other iconic music pieces as a part of the “Comedy Special” episode of the show.
While contestants Saee Joshi and Saksham Sonawane greeted Govinda with a rather peppy and melodious performance to his two songs “Kisi Disco Mein Jaayein” and “What is Mobile Number,” judge Javed Ali decided to give a special welcome to the actor. ]
Recalling the initial stages of his career, he revealed that he began his playback career by singing a song in Govinda’s film “Beti No. 1.” “I did my first playback for Govinda! The song, “Chori Chori Aankh Ladi, Dheere Dheere Baat Badi,”’ was from his movie Beti No. 1 and my first as a playback singer. It was composed on Viju Shah’s music and enacted by Govinda on the big screen. While the song and the film never made it to the blockbuster charts, it is indeed an unforgettable moment in my life, and I would like to take to the platform of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil’ Champs to express my gratitude for the same” said a proud Javed.
He added further, “Lending my voice to one of Govinda’s songs was almost a dream come true. He has always been my favourite. While he is known as the biggest entertainer and the King of Comedy, I’m a huge fan of his emotional movies as well because that truly depicts how great an actor Govinda is. Films like Shola aur Shabnam, Aag and even Swarg are one of his finest and movies that I can watch any time, whenever they come on TV.”
The upcoming episode will see the supremely talented Li'l Champs taking the level of entertainment a notch higher by not just crooning to some iconic music pieces but also mimicking the humorous dialogues that follow it. While Madhav Arora’s splendid rendition to the song 'Sar jo Tera Chakraye’ is set to get everyone grooving, Ranita Banerjee’s performance to the song ‘Ek Chatur Nath’ as the first girl to perform this song is sure to leave the judges stunned and awed at the young champ’s talent. All in all, the upcoming Comedy Special episode with Govinda will have a lot of melodies, memories and surprises for the viewers.
To watch this Comedy special episode with Govinda, tune in to “Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs” Aug. 15 and 16, only on Zee TV!
