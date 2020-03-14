MUMBAI — The Ranveer Singh film “Jayeshbhai Jordaar” with a social message has been hailed as “A miracle script” by Singh himself and the film is clearly signaling to audiences that they can expect a powerful, entertaining movie.
Yash Raj Films has made it official that the film will release Oct. 2. Meanwhile, after a mutual discussion, Farhan Akhtar’s film “Toofaan” (that’s the latest spelling!) will now release Sept. 18.
“In the interest of both films and to ensure an ideal theatrical release, Aditya Chopra and Ritesh Sidhwani have decided to release their films on different dates. YRF will release “Jayeshbhai Jordaar” two weeks after Excel Entertainment’s “Toofaan,” a YRF spokesperson confirmed.
Produced by Maneesh Sharma, a home-grown producer at YRF, the film is being directed by debutant writer-director Divyang Thakkar. “Jayeshbhai Jordaar” is a humorous entertainer set in Gujarat, and Singh will be seen playing the role of a Gujarati. Singh has visibly transformed himself, shedding many kilos and is the unlikely hero who will be championing the cause of women empowerment.
