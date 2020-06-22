MUMBAI — Canadian Indian singer Jazzy B and rapper Bohemia have come up with "Crown Prince,” which is an out-and-out party number with oodles of glamor.
Jazzy B said: "This song defines me. The song tells the story about my struggle and hard work I put in to become Jazzy B."
Bohemia called it "my kind of track.” He said: "I am sure this will uplift people's mood and spirit in these gloomy times and we will get you all dancing."
It has lyrics by Parry Sarpanch and music by Harj Nagra.
Earlier this year, Bohemia had teamed up with Jazzy B for a Punjabi track titled "Nishana.”
