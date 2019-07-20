Shantketan Productions and Soham Rock Star Entertainment present “Jhootha Kahin Ka”
Produced by: Anuj Sharma & Deepak Mukut
Directed by: Smeep Kang
Written by: Shreya Srivastava & Vaibhav Suman
Music: Yo Yo Honey Singh, Amjad-Nadeem-Aamir, Sanjeev-Ajay, Rahul Jain,
Kashi Richard & Sidhant Madhav
Starring: Rishi Kapoor, Sunny Singh, Omkar Kapoor, Nimisha Mehta, Rucha Vaidya, Jimmy Sheirgill, Rajesh Sharma, Manoj Desai, Lilette Dubey, Gurbachan, Pujita Ponnada & Sp. App.: Sunny Leone
The two ‘Sunny’s – Leone and Singh – do a dull end-credits video of a typical Yo Yo Honey Singh song, and both song and video are apt, as they are a dull and hopelessly cliché-ridden finale to a film that is a comedy in name but a tragic waste of resources.
This is one of those films where the climax is so senseless and contrived, you wonder why the two heroes are heroes and not mental zeroes requiring urgent counseling, if not psychiatric treatment. But then, the way things are set up and move it could not have been anything else, or even remotely cerebral, we guess.
A Punjabi farmer Yograj (Rishi Kapoor) thinks that his well-educated son Varun (Omkar Kapoor) should remain working on his farm in Punjab. The young man, however, wants to live in Mauritius where his friend Karan (Sunny Singh) is also working. Karan is in love with a simple girl from a humble family (Rucha Vaidya) and has told her that he will marry her as soon as his brother Tommy (Jimmy Sheirgill) returns from abroad. The truth, however, is that Tommy is in jail for a fraud.
In Mauritius, Varun falls for a girl Ria (Nimisha Mehta) he meets at a function and lies to her that he has no family and his parents were separated from him. Ria had not wanted to marry as she cannot leave her ever-squabbling parents, the Mehtas (Manoj Joshi and Lillette Dubey), of whom her father is on a wheelchair. She changes her mind now, and the Mehtas happily accept Varun as a resident son-in-law.
A local jailor (Gurbachan) happens to be Yograj’s friend, and he cajoles him into shifting to Mauritius with his brother-in-law and wife (Rajesh Sharma and Pujita Ponnada). They come down to Mauritius, and since the Mehtas are the jailor’s friends, become tenants in his house. When the farmer meets his son there, Varun has to pretend that he is not his son, but Karan is, to cover up his lie to his girl and her parents. Meanwhile, Tommy comes out on parole.
The misunderstandings naturally add up, but the comedy is as downmarket and forced as it is senseless and many times supremely unfunny and in rank bad taste. More than being close friends (that too highly educated boys!), Varun and Karan come across as selfish, insensitive and moronic boors. The girls come in whenever the director and writers decide, and Ria struts her assets when there seems to be a lull in her character graph, such as it is.
While Rishi Kapoor does the fatherly act with gusto, trying to lift a film he should not have accepted in the first place, it is Manoj Joshi who steals the show with his consistency – his is the only character that has a sensible movement. Rajesh Sharma is good, but after a juncture in the story, he too emerges as a fat-headed, fixated and mindless guy. Lillette Dubey is alright, but Omkar Kapoor and Sunny Singh cut sorry figures. The less said about the others, the better. The same goes for the writing, the archaic and poor direction, and the songs. The DOP ensures that Mauritius looks like some less appealing parts of India.
This bore-a-thon thus forever defiles the memory of a rather sweet and well-made and successful 1979 rom-com “Jhoota Kahin Ka” (note the absence of ‘h’ after the ‘t’ then that was phonetically wrong, but that film had been made right!) also starring Rishi Kapoor!
But we now enumerate the three worst aspects of this crass movie: one, the background score (Dharma Vish) makes you cringe, so loud, repetitious and heavily Punjabi it is! Two, the lyrics of one of the songs (where the two heroes tastelessly dance with an item girl at their elders’ anniversary bash!) are incredibly crass give the situation, where one of them is the couple’s son-in-law. And last but not the least, everyone seems to be an Indian in that country!
If you are a burnt child (with many such horrendous comedies of yore, you must dread this unfunny fire.
Rating: *
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.